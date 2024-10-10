Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WHEC TV-10

    Milton clobbers coastal communities in Florida, leaves millions without power and kills at least 6

    By JULIO CORTEZ, KATE PAYNEHAVEN DALEY The Associated Press,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton has caused thousands of flight cancellations, is yours one of them? What to know
    WHEC TV-102 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    A second ex-Arkansas deputy was sentenced for a 2022 violent arrest
    WHEC TV-102 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    A former DEA agent is convicted of protecting drug traffickers
    WHEC TV-102 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    The drownings of 2 Navy SEALs were preventable, military investigation finds
    WHEC TV-102 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy