the-independent.com
‘Writing is hard when you don’t have Michelle Obama to plagiarize’: Daily Show trolls Melania’s ‘ChatGPT’ memoir
By Rhian Lubin,2 days ago
By Rhian Lubin,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 2
Add a Comment
Donna Skinner
1d ago
Margarett H Campbell
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump laughs as comedian asks if he’s sure he wants abortion bans now that Barron is ‘unleashed in NYC’
the-independent.com2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
the-independent.com2 days ago
Whoopi Goldberg fires back at Trump after he called her ‘filthy, dirty, disgusting’: ‘You hired me four times’
the-independent.com2 days ago
the-independent.com2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
Building Brand Melania: How the former first lady’s book sets the stage for her businesswoman revamp
the-independent.com17 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
Harris medical report finds ‘physical and mental resiliency’ to be president – as Trump’s fitness under scrutiny
the-independent.com14 hours ago
Trump heckler removed from Coachella rally while he insults Biden and praises ‘fierce’ Xi Jinping: Live
the-independent.com9 hours ago
the-independent.com2 days ago
JD Vance says ‘they want you to live in a pod, eat bugs and own nothing’ at bizarre North Carolina event
the-independent.com1 day ago
the-independent.com18 hours ago
the-independent.com2 days ago
Arizona Luminaria2 days ago
the-independent.com1 day ago
Jacksonville Today9 days ago
‘Mayberry’s photographer’ was beloved for his snaps of small-town life — then he was charged with felony peeping
the-independent.com1 day ago
the-independent.com2 days ago
the-independent.com1 day ago
the-independent.com1 day ago
Lieutenant Dan became an overnight sensation riding out Hurricane Milton. Then his long criminal past came to light
the-independent.com1 day ago
the-independent.com10 hours ago
the-independent.com2 days ago
Royal news live: Kate Middleton meets families of Southport victims with William in surprise joint appearance
the-independent.com1 day ago
Virginia McCullough: The ‘intelligent manipulator’ who murdered her parents and said ‘I don’t seem 100% evil’
the-independent.com1 day ago
California rejects further SpaceX rocket launches after Musk’s ‘aggressive’ presidential race involvement
the-independent.com1 day ago
the-independent.com2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.