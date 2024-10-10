Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • bookriot.com

    This Year’s Winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature Made History

    By Community,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Han Kang Wins the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature
    bookriot.com2 days ago
    The 50 U.S. Writers I Would Bet on to Win The Nobel Prize…Someday
    bookriot.com2 days ago
    Nobel Prize Afterglow
    bookriot.com1 day ago
    10 Thrilling Sports Books for Middle Grade Readers
    bookriot.com1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    What are You Reading This Weekend? — October 11, 2024
    bookriot.com1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Enter to Win Copies of the KNIGHT OWL Series by Christopher Denise!
    bookriot.com2 days ago
    Book Riot’s Most Popular Posts of the Week
    bookriot.com8 hours ago
    Holiday Horror, Middle (Book) Child Syndrome, Growing Mountains, and More SFF News!
    bookriot.com2 days ago
    The Biggest Book News of the Week
    bookriot.com8 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    5 “Classic” Comics You Can Skip (and What to Read Instead)
    bookriot.com1 day ago
    Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 12, 2024
    bookriot.com12 hours ago
    The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
    bookriot.com1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    In Memory of Pioneering Actress Isabel Sanford ('The Jeffersons'): 20 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    How Book Bans Have Changed the Lives and Education of Librarians
    bookriot.com1 day ago
    Coachella Valley Repertory Announces Details For Fall Productions
    Palm Springs Tribune16 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    You’ve Got the Bite Stuff: 5 Great Vampire and Werewolf Romance Books
    bookriot.com2 days ago
    Glam Girl + Frenemy Horror is the Vibe This Season
    bookriot.com1 day ago
    Movie review: ‘The Substance’ is terrifying on more than one level
    The Lantern22 days ago
    Halloween Children's Books That Take Place in Massachusetts
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune1 day ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view of news — CRINK in the neck, scary costumes, civil debate, pumpkin spice
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    This Weekend’s Family Friendly Festivals and 21+ Beer Parties
    Maria Shimizu Christensen29 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy