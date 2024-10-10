Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • operawire.com

    Canadian Opera Company Names Finalists for Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition

    By David Salazar,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Handel Hendrix House Launches New Education Program
    operawire.com2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    In Memory of Pioneering Actress Isabel Sanford ('The Jeffersons'): 20 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Kosciuszko Foundation Marcella Sembrich International Voice Competition Final Set for October 13, 2024
    operawire.com2 days ago
    Obituary: Finnish Conductor & Composer Leif Segerstam Dies at 80
    operawire.com2 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Festival Verdi Announces 2025 Edition
    operawire.com2 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Felix Jarrar to Present Live Concert Reading of ‘La Traviata’
    operawire.com2 days ago
    Iconic Composer Leif Segerstam Received Numerous Tributes from China
    operawire.com1 day ago
    Kendrick Williams Among Perfomers at North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
    operawire.com20 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Sara Blanch, Maria José Siri & Lise Lindstrom Lead Teatro Filarmonico’s 2025 Season
    operawire.com2 days ago
    Coachella Valley Repertory Announces Details For Fall Productions
    Palm Springs Tribune16 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post25 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Take Charge! How To Organize Everything In your Home
    Declutterbuzz18 days ago
    Q&A: Lise Lindstrom discusses Wagner, Strauss, Puccini, & Life
    operawire.com2 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post10 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz10 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy