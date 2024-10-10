Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • MotorAuthority

    Kia marks 80th anniversary with manual-equipped EV restomod

    By Viknesh Vijayenthiran,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    BMW announces limited run of its Skytop V-8 roadster concept
    MotorAuthority1 day ago
    2024 Shelby F-150 Baja Raptor ready to rock with over 900 hp
    MotorAuthority2 days ago
    2025 Lexus LX revealed with new LX 700h hybrid flagship
    MotorAuthority2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Brembo buys Öhlins for $405 million
    MotorAuthority12 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz1 day ago
    Tesla reveals Robovan robotaxi that fits 20 passengers
    MotorAuthority1 day ago
    In Memory of Pioneering Actress Isabel Sanford ('The Jeffersons'): 20 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Two Birds from Alameda — September 26, 2024
    Alameda Post16 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post26 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt8 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz5 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio16 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Chevy expands 2025 Silverado EV trims, range to 492 miles
    MotorAuthority2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama24 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy