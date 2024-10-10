Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ZDNet

    The 23 best smartwatch and fitness tracker deals for October Prime Day still available

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Prime Day ended but these 20 best October Prime Day Fire TV deals are still live
    ZDNet2 days ago
    The 65+ best Walmart deals you can shop now: Live updates
    ZDNet11 hours ago
    The Kindle Oasis e-reader is still half off after October Prime Day
    ZDNet2 days ago
    Stop your smart TV's spying: How to turn off ACR on every TV model
    ZDNet2 days ago
    These discounted Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses are my favorite Prime Day deal and they're still available
    ZDNet2 days ago
    Fidelity breach exposed the personal data of 77,000 customers - what to do if you're affected
    ZDNet1 day ago
    I changed 11 settings on my Android phone to dramatically improve battery life
    ZDNet1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Do you talk to Alexa in your sleep? Here's how to check
    ZDNet1 day ago
    Save $1,200 on this 98-inch TCL TV at Amazon after October Prime Day
    ZDNet2 days ago
    Research less, shop more: How Amazon's AI Shopping Guides help you find what you need
    ZDNet1 day ago
    Nearly half off a Samsung 75-inch QLED TV? Amazon offers just that
    ZDNet2 days ago
    Buy an Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) for just $80 as a post-Prime Day deal
    ZDNet2 days ago
    Jackery's updated solar generator boasts better battery and massive price cut
    ZDNet1 day ago
    The best Prime Day headphone deals you can still shop
    ZDNet2 days ago
    ZDNET's pick for the best robot vacuum and mop just hit its lowest price ever
    ZDNet2 days ago
    How to use Gemini to generate higher-quality AI images now - for free
    ZDNet2 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio16 days ago
    This ultra-portable power station gives you AC power on the move
    ZDNet13 hours ago
    The AirPods Pro 2 are better than ever, and they're still available for $60 off after October Prime Day
    ZDNet2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz1 day ago
    Cruise Line Bans Popular Device That Makes Cruising Cheaper
    J. Souza22 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post17 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Tonight's solar storm could dazzle lower US with northern lights - and impact satellite tech
    ZDNet2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Coachella Valley Repertory Announces Details For Fall Productions
    Palm Springs Tribune16 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida15 days ago
    October Prime Day is over: Here's everything that happened during Amazon's sales event
    ZDNet2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy