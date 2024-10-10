Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • kiro7.com

    Jets demote OC Nathaniel Hackett, strip him of play calling duties under new interim head coach

    By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Jets strip Hackett of play-calling, Seahawks are not a threat & is Deshaun Watson broken beyond repair? | Inside Coverage
    kiro7.com1 day ago
    Todd Downing tasked with helping Aaron Rodgers and Jets' struggling offense after 'unique week'
    kiro7.com1 day ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Carpenter delivers pinch-hit RBI single for Tigers in Game 5, limping to first with hamstring injury
    kiro7.com5 hours ago
    Miami Heat 2024-25 season preview: Jimmy Butler's future looms large for East dark horse
    kiro7.com2 days ago
    Lindor slam sends Mets to NLCS, Yankees & Tigers on the brink of ALCS, Dodgers-Padres | Baseball Bar-B-Cast
    kiro7.com2 days ago
    Paul George scores 23 points for 76ers in preseason debut
    kiro7.com18 hours ago
    Cameron and Cayden Boozer, sons of Carlos Boozer, choose Duke over Miami
    kiro7.com1 day ago
    Opinion: Are Ryan Day’s Buckeyes tough enough to take down Oregon?
    The Lantern2 days ago
    Mauricio Pochettino's vision for the USMNT
    kiro7.com2 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s views on Cheney choice, debate, dog-eat-dog, James Earl Jones
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy