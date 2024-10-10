Open in App
    Man convicted of September 2022 murder near Memphis airport, DA's office says

    By FOX13 Memphis News Staff,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 3
    Marcus Webb
    1d ago
    Gave his life away.
    Mr Don't Play , I'm Not Project Pat
    1d ago
    Damn fool,22 years old, 51 years before he sees parole, like they say in the Texas Department of Corrections, if he does it one day at a time he can do it, 😜😜😂🤣😂🤣😂
