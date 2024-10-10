Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FOX Carolina

    SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Gray Court

    By FOX Carolina News Staff,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA11 hours ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile11 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC4 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Man charged, accused of robbing Ashland Turkey Hill store
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA9 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama24 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker9 days ago
    A ‘favorable’ forecast after Elk Fire grows to 73,000 acres
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post26 days ago
    RV Camps Fill Neighborhoods With Homeless - City Looks To Tow Them Off - Where Will These People Go?
    Debra Blackwell9 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker1 day ago
    St. Johns County lifts evacuation order; St. Augustine Marina remains closed
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    SoCal County gets $11 Million to clear homeless encampments
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy