Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • actionnewsjax.com

    Han Kang wins the Nobel Prize for literature. She's the first South Korean to do so

    By DANIEL NIEMANN, JILL LAWLESS and MIKE CORDER,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    The Latest: Hurricane Milton is weaker but still dangerous
    actionnewsjax.com2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    AI is having its Nobel moment. Do scientists need the tech industry to sustain it?
    actionnewsjax.com1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio16 days ago
    Delta's Q3 profit fell below $1 billion after global tech outage led to thousands of cancellations
    actionnewsjax.com2 days ago
    UK leader Keir Starmer is marking 100 days in office. It has been a rocky ride
    actionnewsjax.com15 hours ago
    Doctor deems Harris in 'excellent health.' Her team aims to contrast with Trump's scant medical info
    actionnewsjax.com6 hours ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post17 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Israeli forces kill 2 Lebanese soldiers and injure 2 UN peacekeepers in separate strikes
    actionnewsjax.com1 day ago
    Liberty and Lynx set to tip off the WNBA Finals with history at stake
    actionnewsjax.com2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Stock market today: Wall Street hangs near records as banks rally, Tesla tumbles
    actionnewsjax.com1 day ago
    At least 11 people killed in Israeli airstrikes that hit two different areas in central Beirut
    actionnewsjax.com2 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber1 day ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view of news — CRINK in the neck, scary costumes, civil debate, pumpkin spice
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Substance’ is terrifying on more than one level
    The Lantern22 days ago
    Milton destroys the roof of the Rays' stadium, littering the field below with debris
    actionnewsjax.com2 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy