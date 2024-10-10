Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • torquenews.com

    CR Says A Used Subaru Forester Is Now More Popular Than The Ford F-150

    By Denis Flierl,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The 10 Most Fuel-Stingy Used Compact SUVs, CR Says Subaru Crosstrek, Forester Are Top 5
    torquenews.com14 hours ago
    Subaru’s 1.4M Vehicle Cracked Windshield Lawsuit Preliminary Settlement Details
    torquenews.com12 hours ago
    The 2025 Subaru Crosstrek Adds A More Potent 2.5L Boxer Trim
    torquenews.com1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Consumer Reports' Most Popular Used Cars, SUVs, and Trucks
    torquenews.com2 days ago
    The IIHS Says Subaru Crosstrek Seat Belt Warning Is Better, You Don’t Like It
    torquenews.com2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile8 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King23 days ago
    Overwintering Outdoor Plants: A Guide to Protecting and Thriving Indoors
    Sow Many Plants2 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post14 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    Tesla Created A Futuristic World For Its Robotaxi Event - Coming Soon In 20 Minutes
    torquenews.com1 day ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    2025 Medicare Advantage Ratings Released: How to Quickly Find Your Plan Info
    Jesse Slome4 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt8 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post17 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy