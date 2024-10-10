Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • fox29.com

    Bus driver accused of abandoning young students at wrong stop in Newark

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Conjoined twins separated after hours-long surgery at CHOP
    fox29.com2 days ago
    Rescue Me | Meet Racer
    fox29.com7 hours ago
    Married to a Monster: How Bianca Censori 'Broke Free' From Kanye West After 22 Months of Marriage — as Her Family Launched 'Dramatic Intervention'
    RadarOnline4 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today28 days ago
    Homemade Treats and Cakes for Your Pup at Pet Friendly Dog Bakery
    fox29.com2 days ago
    Fisher-Price recalls 2 million Snuga Swings after infant deaths
    fox29.com1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Gillian's Wonderland Pier prepares for one last weekend as the landmark gets ready to close
    fox29.com23 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Man charged for allegedly making weapons of mass destruction
    fox29.com3 days ago
    Hiker falls to death on popular trail in Arches National Park
    fox29.com5 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Broken elevator door led to Colorado mine accident that killed 1, trapped 12 tourists
    fox29.com23 hours ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker4 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy