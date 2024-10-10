Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • scitechdaily.com

    Webb Telescope Captures Mysterious Gas Jets From Speeding Object in the Outer Solar System

    By Space Telescope Science Institute,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    Jusarac
    10h ago
    see whatever you want when it's all A.I.
    STFU
    1d ago
    It's the mothership.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Structures In The Mariana Trench Appear To Be Converting Energy In A Life-Like Process
    IFLScience3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Perseverance Rover Spies Incredible Blue Rocks on Mars and Makes Incredible Discovery
    petapixel.com3 days ago
    Former Adult film star Emily Willis 'may never move again' as doctors fear locked-in syndrome
    The Mirror US27 days ago
    Microscopic Pac-Man: Researchers Unveil the Hidden World of Magnetic Particles
    scitechdaily.com8 hours ago
    Social Security Confirms $131 Monthly Increase in SSI Payments for 90,000 Recipients
    goaifa.com2 days ago
    US plans to sprinkle boron in nuclear reactors like ‘saltshaker’ to stop energy loss
    Interesting Engineering4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Europe Deploys Spacecraft to Investigate Extraterrestrial “Crash Scene”
    Futurism5 days ago
    International Space Station: Humanity’s Lab in Space (Video Narrated by Adam Savage)
    scitechdaily.com18 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Man in eye of Hurricane Milton saw 'giant blue explosions' and has worrying fear
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Scientists stunned after camera captures entire community of once-thought-extinct species: 'A fairytale in terms of conservation'
    thecooldown.com6 days ago
    The Creepy Sounds the Earth Made When Its Magnetic Field Flipped Will Haunt Your Dreams
    Futurism1 day ago
    MIT Scientists Shed New Light on the Critical Brain Connections That Define Consciousness
    scitechdaily.com2 days ago
    Revolutionizing Virology: AI Discovers Over 160,000 New RNA Viruses
    scitechdaily.com4 hours ago
    Elton John Reportedly Wears Eerie Accessory Made From Part of His Own Skeleton on the Red Carpet
    Parade1 day ago
    The deadliest SUV in America isn’t the Ford Bronco or Jeep Wrangler
    MotorBiscuit1 day ago
    Stop your smart TV's spying: How to turn off ACR on every TV model
    ZDNet2 days ago
    Discover the Bright Side of Menopause: 4 Hidden Joys Revealed
    scitechdaily.com2 days ago
    Scientists created organisms in a lab that exist in a ‘third state’ beyond life and death
    BGR.com5 hours ago
    Selling on eBay ‘ruined my life’ after I made $150k on site in a year – I was told antique I listed was ‘illegal item’
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Star of Jacob prophecy: Reason why Biblical sign is going viral on TikTok
    The US Sun3 days ago
    Unforgettable Spectacle: See Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS Now or Wait Another 80,000 Years
    scitechdaily.com5 hours ago
    Hardy’s Paradox Finally Confirmed: Landmark Experiment Shakes Local Realism
    scitechdaily.com2 days ago
    Rutgers Professor Cracks Two of Mathematics’ Greatest Mysteries
    scitechdaily.com2 days ago
    Watch Two Advanced Humanoid Robots Have A Rather Unsettling Conversation
    BroBible2 days ago
    Beyond Melting Ice: Arctic Coasts Face a New Crisis
    scitechdaily.com1 day ago
    Fast-Track to Mars: NASA’s Nuclear Rockets Cut Travel Time in Half
    scitechdaily.com22 hours ago
    Scientists explain why human feet have been washing ashore in the US and Canada
    Indy1008 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy