Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Los Angeles

    Inflation rate hit 2.4% in September, topping expectations; jobless claims highest since August 2023

    By Jeff Cox,CNBC,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Federal Reserve may have pretty much just hit its 2% inflation target
    NBC Los Angeles1 day ago
    Here's the inflation breakdown for September 2024 — in one chart
    NBC Los Angeles2 days ago
    Here's why the Social Security COLA is smaller for 2025
    NBC Los Angeles2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Social Security payroll tax limit increases for 2025. Here's how that may affect you
    NBC Los Angeles1 day ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile11 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    TD Bank pleads guilty in money laundering case, will pay $3 billion in penalties
    NBC Los Angeles2 days ago
    Working moms are still more likely to handle child care. It costs them $20,000 a year in lost wages, reports show
    NBC Los Angeles1 day ago
    WATCH: Royal Caribbean cruise ship battles intense waves during Hurricane Milton
    NBC Los Angeles1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Look inside an abandoned high school turned $3.3 million apartment complex—and 4 more multimillion-dollar dream homes
    NBC Los Angeles9 hours ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Trump’s Tirade: Full Transcript of His Attacks on Howard Stern and Whoopi Goldberg After Positive Harris Interviews
    Palm Springs Tribune1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    This is the No. 1 way to raise kids with a ‘really healthy resilience,' pediatrician says
    NBC Los Angeles1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Elon Musk hypes $30,000 Tesla self-driving Cybercab and larger Robovan at robotaxi event
    NBC Los Angeles1 day ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Wells Fargo shares jump after earnings top Wall Street expectations
    NBC Los Angeles1 day ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria22 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post26 days ago
    46-year-old CEO who runs 2 successful startups: This is my productivity ‘cheat code'—it makes me ‘much more efficient'
    NBC Los Angeles2 days ago
    From day-one parental leave to zero-hours reform, UK workers to gain raft of rights in flagship Labour bill
    NBC Los Angeles2 days ago
    Medicare Advantage Plans Increasingly Deny: You Need To Know How To Get Approvals
    Jesse Slome14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy