Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 247Sports

    Xavier Basketball: Takeaways from practice No. 12

    By Rick Broering,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Former San Jose State forward Tyra Whitehead dies
    247Sports2 days ago
    Recruiting Notebook: Boston College offers pair of '25 recruits
    247Sports2 days ago
    Mizzou football Freshman Tracker: Defensive back becomes first to burn redshirt
    247Sports2 days ago
    Mark Ingram fed up after Alabama's 27-25 win over South Carolina
    247Sports11 hours ago
    COMMIT: Killyan Toure commits to Iowa State
    247Sports9 hours ago
    Tennessee football announces uniform combination for Florida game
    247Sports2 days ago
    College GameDay crew makes picks for Florida vs. No. 8 Tennessee
    247Sports15 hours ago
    WATCH: Greg Schiano talks Rutgers' blowout loss to Wisconsin
    247Sports10 hours ago
    Golazo Of The Day! (10/12) - Scoreline
    247Sports7 hours ago
    Jake Dickert teases impending WSU schedule announcement
    247Sports1 day ago
    Kyle Whittingham after ASU loss: blame me, put it all on me
    247Sports23 hours ago
    Temporary move to quarterback paying dividends for four-star Penn State receiver commit Jeff Exnior
    247Sports2 days ago
    Kalen DeBoer: 'Word has gotten to me' about how he dressed for Vanderbilt game
    247Sports2 days ago
    Where KU basketball was picked to finish in the Preseason Big 12 Poll
    247Sports2 days ago
    2025 top 50 forward Cearah Parchment commits to Illinois
    247Sports13 hours ago
    New Golden Bear Mady Sissoko breaks down move from Michigan State to Cal
    247Sports1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy