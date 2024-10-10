Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • newsfromthestates.com

    Challengers to King’s U.S. Senate reelection want more from a bipartisan immigration deal

    By Emma Davis,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Baxted Johnny
    1d ago
    Just send ANAL KING overseas to cry in a foxhole WHATS THAT WHISTLE BOOM DONE
    Thomas Dowd
    1d ago
    King supports processing the "illegals" faster and flying them in directly so they don't look like the obvious invasion they are crossing the Rio Grande on television.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Tight race looms in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District as Anderson and Vindman face off
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Obama stumps for Harris in Pittsburgh, kicking off battleground state campaign swing
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Watch the replay: U.S. Senate race with Ruben Gallego and Kari Lake
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    Harris agrees to town hall in Pennsylvania on date of canceled debate with Trump
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    U.S. House Democrats call for immediate FEMA funding for hurricane response
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Trump’s Tirade: Full Transcript of His Attacks on Howard Stern and Whoopi Goldberg After Positive Harris Interviews
    Palm Springs Tribune1 day ago
    Trump visits Colorado: Updates on rally in Aurora
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Federal appeals court won’t block decision limiting Alabama absentee ballot law
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Judge: Tyson supervisors ‘unprofessional’ but not abusive to USDA inspector
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria20 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile11 days ago
    Judge reportedly strikes down Texas law that Ken Paxton frequently uses to investigate companies and nonprofits
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post17 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    4 major takeaways from North Dakota governor debate
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria22 days ago
    How one swing-state county has escaped election conspiracies
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    In rural WA, a ‘constitutional sheriff’ and his growing posse provoke controversy
    newsfromthestates.com20 hours ago
    The ‘personal’ fight for Democrats hoping to retain west Mesa legislative seats
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Biden issues statement praising Tim Johnson’s legacy
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 hours ago
    Chittenden County man dies from eastern equine encephalitis
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    New CA laws ban medical debt on credit reports and bank NSF fees
    The HD Post18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy