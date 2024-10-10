Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • US News and World Report

    An Israeli Strike on a School-Turned-Shelter in Gaza Kills at Least 27 People

    By Associated Press,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 223
    Add a Comment
    David Cobb
    3h ago
    Biden and Harris needs to cease fire immediately
    Mr. Wiggles
    3h ago
    AND?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hezbollah's Priority Is Defeating Israel, Open to Efforts to Stop the Attacks, Group's Official
    US News and World Report1 day ago
    Iran Foreign Minister Reiterates Israel Retaliation Warning
    US News and World Report1 day ago
    Russia Demands Israel Refrain From Attacking UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon After Shooting Incident
    US News and World Report1 day ago
    A Former DEA Agent Is Convicted of Protecting Drug Traffickers
    US News and World Report2 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Exclusive-CVS to Exit Core Infusions Services Business, Job Cuts Possible
    US News and World Report1 day ago
    PHOTO COLLECTION: Election 2024 Campaign for President
    US News and World Report6 hours ago
    INSTANT VIEW: Warm Sept CPI Inflation Chills Outlook for Dovish Fed
    US News and World Report2 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    A Federal Judge Rejects a Call to Reopen Voter Registration in Georgia After Hurricane Helene
    US News and World Report2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz6 hours ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Pilot in Deadly California Plane Crash Didn't Have Takeoff Clearance, Airport Official Says
    US News and World Report1 day ago
    President Bush, Put Country Over Party and Endorse Kamala Harris
    US News and World Report1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio16 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy