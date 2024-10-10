Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KTVZ

    Common heart conditions raise the risk of dementia, experts say

    By CNN Newsource,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Body parts found in Colorado freezer identified as 16-year-old girl, missing since 2005
    KTVZ11 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    1 dead, at least 12 injured in shooting at Oklahoma City party, police say
    KTVZ20 hours ago
    Another key US inflation gauge fell in September
    KTVZ1 day ago
    Al Pacino says being a new dad at 84 is a ‘mini miracle’
    KTVZ2 days ago
    Wyden backs bill to build homes for working families, introduces bill to ban lavish gifts to Supreme Court justices
    KTVZ2 days ago
    In Memory of Steve Tracy ('Little House on the Prairie'): 38 Years After His Tragic Death From AIDS
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Colorado tourist mine accident leaves one person dead; 12 people remain trapped
    KTVZ2 days ago
    Alaska Airlines passenger reports flight’s close call with another plane on approach to land at Redmond Airport
    KTVZ1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Fugitive father on the run with 3 children in one of the world’s wildest regions
    KTVZ1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    He told his mother there was ‘no way’ he’d meet someone in Australia. Then he fell in love at first sight
    KTVZ1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Golden Corral in Florida Closed Again Following State Inspection – Second Time This Year
    Akeena4 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Boeing to lay off roughly 10% of its workforce
    KTVZ1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy