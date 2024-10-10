Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bloody Elbow

    Francis Ngannou defends Jon Jones amid backlash for ‘ducking’ interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall

    By Jordan Ellis,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘You have no respect for boxing’… Eddie Hearn vows to leave Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson early, despite promoting one of the event’s stars
    Bloody Elbow1 day ago
    Ilia Topuria labels Max Holloway’s win over Justin Gaethje a glorified ‘bar fight’ as the two get heated in a face-to-face interview ahead of UFC 308
    Bloody Elbow2 days ago
    ‘I knew he was champion material’… Georges St-Pierre shares unlikely friendship with Artur Beterbiev and will be cheering him in undisputed clash with Canelo Alvarez conqueror
    Bloody Elbow2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    ‘Tito Ortiz is a crazy guy’… MMA fighter tells wild story about night out in Las Vegas with UFC legend after winning in front of 59,000 fans
    Bloody Elbow10 hours ago
    ‘Time catches up with us all’ … UFC legend Dan Hardy wouldn’t be surprised if Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson is called off at the last minute
    Bloody Elbow2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Conor McGregor has the time of his life as all hell breaks loose at BKFC Spain weigh-in
    Bloody Elbow1 day ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Conor McGregor proved he was the real deal by bouncing Dustin Poirier’s head off the floor in famous 106-second KO win
    Bloody Elbow2 days ago
    Conor McGregor reveals ‘there is conversations ongoing’ with Floyd Mayweather about rematch with new rules
    Bloody Elbow10 hours ago
    Jorge Masvidal reveals where and when he will make UFC comeback as he confirms retirement U-turn
    Bloody Elbow1 day ago
    10 Ways To Overcome Your Decluttering Fears & Anxiety
    Declutterbuzz16 days ago
    Netflix releases epic trailer for new MMA TV drama featuring UFC icons Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre and Ciryl Gane
    Bloody Elbow20 hours ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily14 days ago
    Alex Pereira’s sister Aline scores brutal first-round knockout at Karate Combat with a left hook that ‘my big brother showed me’
    Bloody Elbow21 hours ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama24 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria2 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber1 day ago
    Opinion: Are Ryan Day’s Buckeyes tough enough to take down Oregon?
    The Lantern2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy