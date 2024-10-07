Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 247Sports

    247Sports releases Big 12 poll after Week 6

    By McClain Baxley,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Bill Belichick commends Washington for win over Michigan, recalls 'great environment' at Husky Stadium
    247Sports1 day ago
    Kansas State at West Virginia to kick at night
    247Sports1 day ago
    WR Josh Moore flips from Florida to Miami
    247Sports18 hours ago
    Deshaun Watson appears to quit on the Browns and walks off the field on fourth down
    247Sports2 days ago
    Dyllan Malone flips to Iowa State
    247Sports2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    South Carolina flips four-star receiver Malik Clark
    247Sports6 hours ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Jax advised to hunker down as Hurricane Milton nears
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Cougars land first commit of 2027 class in Iowa Colony's Starling
    247Sports2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    WATCH: Brian Kelly opens up on LSU's preparation for Ole Miss
    247Sports1 day ago
    Jordon Gidron is an elite surprise for the Gamecocks
    247Sports5 hours ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile29 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch6 days ago
    PSU's Franklin Working On Flipping Commits Post-UCLA
    247Sports2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    No, Ownership is Not Dictating Deshaun Watson Remain Cleveland Browns Starting Quarterback
    247Sports1 day ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Jay Glazer details how Davante Adams broke the news to Antonio Pierce that he's requesting a trade
    247Sports19 hours ago
    Robert Redford, Jane Goodall join cat fight over Colorado Initiative 91
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Russell is ready to ‘turn a lot of heads’ with her new team this season
    247Sports1 day ago
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz28 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy