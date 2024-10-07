the-independent.com
Michael Moore - who correctly called the 2016 election result - says ‘Trump is toast’
By Josh Marcus,1 days ago
By Josh Marcus,1 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 7
Add a Comment
Tim Farrell
23m ago
Michael
30m ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
Latin Times8 days ago
The New Republic5 days ago
Mediaite23 hours ago
Barron Trump Leaves Dad Donald 'Infuriated' By His Joint Habit With Melania: 'He Has No Idea What They're Saying'
Business Times1 day ago
the-independent.com14 days ago
the-independent.com25 days ago
HuffPost5 days ago
CNN4 days ago
WashingtonExaminer3 days ago
Mark Halperin Warns That Private Polling Shows Kamala Harris ‘In a Lot of Trouble’: ‘She Could Lose All 7’ Swing States
Mediaite2 hours ago
the-independent.com13 days ago
‘We’re Gonna Blow It to Smithereens’: Trump Threatens to Annihilate Iran After Reports of Assassination Attempt
Mediaite14 days ago
the-independent.com2 days ago
Business Insider1 day ago
Republican pollster says: I have never seen a candidate more determined to blow an election (than Trump)
the-independent.com29 days ago
The Independent5 hours ago
the-independent.com1 day ago
Closer Weekly12 days ago
New York Post6 hours ago
CNBC1 day ago
the-independent.com5 hours ago
The New Republic2 days ago
the-independent.com2 days ago
Travis Kelce ‘Pushing’ Taylor Swift Away as Relationship Is ‘Not Easy to Maintain’: ‘They’re Spiraling’
thenerdstash.com1 day ago
TheDailyBeast1 day ago
Mediaite21 days ago
'Deteriorating' Donald Trump Compared Himself to a Fly, Cognitive Decline Claims Grow as Video Goes Viral: 'He's Got Textbook Symptoms of Dementia'
Business Times1 day ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.