    Michael Moore - who correctly called the 2016 election result - says ‘Trump is toast’

    By Josh Marcus,

    1 days ago
    Tim Farrell
    23m ago
    Trump has been toast for some time now. he has lost this election and lost his criminal trials. rapist Donny is soon to be bad history and going to be known for the most corrupt president ever
    Michael
    30m ago
    There is only one way to make that happen, vote early and be sure to bring all voting age friends And family with you, hopefully you live where voters can register up until and on Nov. 5th., if not I hope they are registered already, people don't know how important it is to vote especially in this election.
