Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • newsfromthestates.com

    Lawmakers advance a 2% personal income tax cut plan after Justice reduces his request

    By Amelia Ferrell Knisely,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    House approves child care tax credit, lawmakers question why it wouldn’t benefit stay-at-home moms
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Lawmakers approve 2% tax cut bill despite concerns it could ‘take money from children’ to fund it
    newsfromthestates.com23 hours ago
    Groups urge rejection of Healey budget maneuver using millionaire tax funds
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Vance seeks votes in Detroit, defends Trump’s auto industry policies
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Candidates for insurance commissioner spar over proposed 42.2% average homeowner rate increase
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena28 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz21 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Over half of SC counties now eligible for FEMA aid, more could be added
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Scooter rules in Aurora under review
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Threats to courthouse employees investigated following Tina Peters sentencing
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Critical Locked Gate Overlooked In Investigation Of Maui Fire Evacuation
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Oregon officials call for audit as number of noncitizens registered to vote increases
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Two high-ranking civilians left CT public safety jobs after probe
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    As Harris reaches out to Republicans, some explain why they’re taking her side
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post14 days ago
    4 new CA laws that crack down on sideshows and street takeovers
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy