Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KDVR.com

    Large swastika painted on short-term rental home in Thornton

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    jokabala
    21h ago
    Geez. They blur out the symbol because they think people will be traumatized??? Yet they show a lot of other vile images.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Colorado Destination Named 'Most Boring Tourist Trap' In The State
    97.3 KBCO2 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    New Study: Cannabis Leads To Improved Physical, Social, Emotional And Pain-Related Quality of Life
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily19 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    Animal rights activists protest for elephants ahead of Colorado Supreme Court hearing
    KDVR.com2 days ago
    Broncos player visits UCHealth to brighten patients' days
    KDVR.com16 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Former President Trump to hold rally in Aurora
    KDVR.com20 hours ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile9 days ago
    A ‘favorable’ forecast after Elk Fire grows to 73,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy