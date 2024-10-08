Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • spectrumlocalnews.com

    Pro-Palestinian protesters set up encampment outside Jewish lawmaker's Ohio home

    By Harri Leigh,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    RAISED BY WOLVES
    2d ago
    They Fuc*ked any Chance they had when they Took down are Flag and put up a Flag from a TERRORISTS ORGANIZATION that is on the Terrorists list of Radical Ideology cavemen and ENEMIES of the United States of America and Coalition of Allies and defaced Monuments on NATIONAL TV AT CAPITAL HILL.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    GOP lawmaker says Walz "misled" him on military rank
    spectrumlocalnews.com1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Northern lights could be visible across U.S. on Thursday night
    spectrumlocalnews.com11 hours ago
    New requirements for tobacco purchases in effect
    spectrumlocalnews.com2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Firefighters aid homeless as anti-camping law takes effect
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Morning Briefing: Trump 'making a play for New York' with NYC rally, Hochul signs package of gun safety measures and funding sought for child care staffing in N.Y.
    spectrumlocalnews.com18 hours ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post16 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Flood of misinformation hits N.C. mountains following Helene. Here are the facts
    spectrumlocalnews.com1 day ago
    First year of Georgia’s Medicaid work requirement mired in red tape
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, dies at 96
    spectrumlocalnews.com12 hours ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena18 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA12 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch7 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Research shows COVID diagnosis doubles cardiovascular risks for patients
    spectrumlocalnews.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy