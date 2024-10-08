Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • golfmagic.com

    Tour pro goes in hard on 'whiney' golfer Robert MacIntyre

    By Ben Smith,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    tincup77
    2d ago
    Eddie Pepperell is not really a tour pro. He’s a guy who shows up finishes last and and runs to social media in an effort to be relevant which he is not
    Rabidbeast
    2d ago
    Hit the shots and shut up tubby.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Golf legend Tiger Woods confirms 'reluctant' legal action
    golfmagic.com1 day ago
    Bryson DeChambeau hits a putter off the tee 282 yards … because of course he does
    Golf Digest2 days ago
    Brooks Koepka makes two shock admissions and nobody can quite believe it
    golfmagic.com2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Exclusive: Sergio Garcia confirms new player will join Fireballs GC in 2025
    golfmagic.com7 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Woman, 29, who dumped her fiancé just weeks before the wedding reveals she married her maid of honor instead
    Daily Mail3 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber2 days ago
    Awesome Golf broadens appeal of market leading simulator software with launch of v3.0
    golfmagic.com2 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Monday qualifiers for PGA Tour event were accidentally allowed into field
    Golf Digest2 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Two golfers sneak into PGA Tour event after 'clerical' error by tournament director
    golfmagic.com1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz5 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria11 hours ago
    New Breakfast and Lunch Café Coming to Delray Beach
    Business Debut11 hours ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch7 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA12 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King21 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson2 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post19 days ago
    Take Charge! How To Organize Everything In your Home
    Declutterbuzz16 days ago
    Mizuno Pro 243 Irons Review
    golfmagic.com20 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy