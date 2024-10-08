Open in App
    1-year-old boy mauled by pit bulls dies at hospital, babysitter charged

    By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports,

    2 days ago
    Me Anddd me
    2d ago
    Most vicious dog owners, love their dogs, and will say to others…”Oh, don’t worry, he/she won’t bite. But just wait…till the “Pit Bull’ is left alone with a CHILD, there’s a good possibility that it may turn on him, or her. Their Killer Instinct kicks in. They’re vicious, they’re untrustworthy, they can be JEALOUS. *Just walking home from work, a couple of streets down from where I lived, a man was viciously attacked by 3 Pitt’s. When police arrived, man lay dead in the street. One Pitt shot dead, after it attacked police officer. . I’ll stop here. Story too long. **May this precious, innocent baby Rest In Peace. 🙏
    DDonut
    2d ago
    Tragic. I’m so sorry for the family of the baby. I’m also sorry for the 13yo as her life will forever be altered. The mother of the dogs will be jailed. I don’t understand how people can own these dangerous animals.
