Guitar World Magazine
Forget Amazon's Big Deal Days sale, Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon is primed and ready with up to $430 off select D'Angelicos and up to $300 off Martin
By Daryl Robertson,2 days ago
By Daryl Robertson,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amazon who? Sales at Guitar Center, Fender, Positive Grid and Sweetwater are kicking Prime Day to the curb
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
“The decline of America’s biggest guitar companies during the ’70s was essentially a hangover from the over-ambitious reaction to the Beatlemania-inspired guitar boom of the ’60s”: Why the ’70s was a time of innovation and folly for guitar gear
Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
With $200 slashed off the Fender Tone Master Pro, I'm considering ditching the amps and finally going digital
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
Vision Pet Care9 days ago
Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
M Henderson6 days ago
Herbie J Pilato6 hours ago
Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
Herbie J Pilato3 hours ago
“He said very politely, ‘Can I get up on stage with you and use your guitar?’ It was very overwhelming to play with a Beatle”: That time Ritchie Blackmore and George Harrison jammed Little Richard at a Deep Purple concert
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
5 dissonant guitar chords that hold unexpected delights – including one of Alex Lifeson's favorite shapes
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
“Each guitar sounded stunningly warm, natural and lush… like putting your ear in front of the guitar’s soundhole, only much louder”: Circa ’74 150-10 Acoustic/Vocal amplifier review
Guitar World Magazine18 hours ago
Alameda Post19 days ago
Uncovering Florida26 days ago
Bryce Gruber2 days ago
The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
WyoFile10 days ago
Alameda Post15 days ago
Alameda Post16 days ago
“When we finished playing, Bill Clinton came up and introduced himself – with the Secret Service all around. A couple of weeks later, I got this envelope in the mail from the White House”: Jimmy D. Lane was raised among blues greats, but found his own way
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
“Paul can often be heard saying, ‘This is our time’”: PRS just gave its affordable SE range a huge overhaul – from the long-awaited lefty John Mayer Silver Sky to a daring new piezo design
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
Camilo Díaz5 days ago
Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
Emily Standley Allard26 days ago
Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago
Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
“When Guitar Player made its debut in 1967, it marked a new era for guitar”: Guitar Player magazine to cease print publication
Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
Chicago Food King12 days ago
Chicago Food King21 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0