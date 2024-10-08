Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BBC

    Fatal shooting murder case reopened after 35 years

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Vera Simon
    2d ago
    Rip.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Suspects in 30-year-old murder case dead - police
    BBC1 day ago
    Teens stabbed to death in case of mistaken identity
    BBC1 day ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    On-the-run drug dealer found in nurse fancy dress
    BBC2 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Northern Lights illuminate the skies in the East
    BBC6 hours ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    'Stunning' rare bird spotted at reservoir
    BBC2 days ago
    Mother accused of killing daughter weeps at trial
    BBC2 days ago
    Couple named after their bodies found with rifle
    BBC2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Violent prison full of drugs and rats - inspection
    BBC14 hours ago
    Man who died after being hit by car is named
    BBC1 day ago
    Garden roller death of boy, 4, declared accidental
    BBC1 day ago
    Florida webcams show Hurricane Milton making landfall
    BBC1 day ago
    Body found in search for missing teenager
    BBC7 hours ago
    Police operation targets drug trafficking route
    BBC18 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    The cells that protect your brain against infection could also be behind some chronic diseases
    BBC2 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Man seriously injured in stabbing at hotel
    BBC2 days ago
    Nigeria town celebrates after hunting down ‘killer hippo’
    BBC2 days ago
    Large cannabis farm found in disused building
    BBC1 day ago
    Teen footballer who lost legs happy to be alive
    BBC5 hours ago
    Church could be reopened as community facility
    BBC9 hours ago
    No apology for paedophile head's victims
    BBC10 hours ago
    Firefighters aid homeless as anti-camping law takes effect
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Girl, 12, stable after XL bully attack
    BBC1 day ago
    Arrests in raid on region's 'most harmful gang'
    BBC17 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy