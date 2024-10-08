Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Bay Area

    They were Israel's eyes on the border, but their warnings about Hamas went unheard

    By Richard EngelGabe Joselow,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio14 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Supreme Court weighs key testimony that underpins death row inmate's conviction
    NBC Bay Area1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA12 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch7 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    TikTok is designed to be addictive to kids and causes them harm, US states' lawsuits say
    NBC Bay Area2 days ago
    4 new CA laws that crack down on sideshows and street takeovers
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Venue changed for Roberts-Rittenhouse event, after death threat on social media
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Firefighters aid homeless as anti-camping law takes effect
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Biden did not know Ron DeSantis had refused to take Harris' call when he praised him as ‘gracious'
    NBC Bay Area1 day ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA27 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria20 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria10 hours ago
    Trump argues special counsel's evidence in federal election case shouldn't be released before Election Day
    NBC Bay Area5 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post16 days ago
    What is Yom Kippur and how is it celebrated?
    NBC Bay Area9 hours ago
    First year of Georgia’s Medicaid work requirement mired in red tape
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Robert Redford, Jane Goodall join cat fight over Colorado Initiative 91
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court reinstates six-week abortion ban while state appeals
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Court blocks new federal drilling permits at Delaware-sized oil and gas field
    WyoFile22 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy