Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • midmichigannow.com

    US charter schools outpacing traditional public schools in growth, report finds

    By KRISTINA WATROBSKI,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 35
    Add a Comment
    Juan de la Rosa
    4h ago
    Chicago Board of Education Inspector General Will Fletcher reported 470 sexual complaints against Chicago Public School employees from students in 2023.The report details students being abused, groped, groomed, assaulted and threatened by school officials.One investigation found a former Junior ROTC staff member had sex with a 16-year-old high school student for a year. When he learned there was an investigation, the staff member threatened to kill the girl and her family if she cooperated with investigators.A high school teacher exposed himself to a female 11th-grade student when the two were alone during driver’s education. The student told two other staff members about the incident, but both failed to alert administrators as mandated reporters.
    Guest
    11h ago
    Not in CHIRAQ They are CLOSING CHARTER SCHOOLS . They claim they are under performing . Yet they are keeping UNDER PERFORMING CPS SCHOOLS OPEN !!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson6 days ago
    McDonald's Chicken Big Mac drops at U.S. Restaurants
    midmichigannow.com14 hours ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato3 hours ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    The northern lights could dance across the sky Thursday night
    midmichigannow.com9 hours ago
    Wyoming lawmakers angle for leadership roles by pledging conservatism
    WyoFile13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post16 days ago
    FAAS Breaks Ground on New Campus
    Alameda Post16 days ago
    First year of Georgia’s Medicaid work requirement mired in red tape
    The Current GA25 days ago
    SoCal city asks Newsom to veto AB 98 that puts restrictions on warehouse locations and operations
    The HD Post28 days ago
    4 new CA laws that crack down on sideshows and street takeovers
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Feds on track to finalize coal leasing ban despite Wyoming, industry protests
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post23 days ago
    The polls are clear: Kamala Harris’s honeymoon period is over
    the-independent.com6 hours ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA12 days ago
    Firefighters aid homeless as anti-camping law takes effect
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Midland's Whiting Forest; An autumn destination
    midmichigannow.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy