Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • the-independent.com

    Lower risk of Britain losing power this winter than last, says grid operator

    By Alex Daniel,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Why I’m staying at home with my family to face Florida’s ‘storm of the century’
    the-independent.com5 hours ago
    Justin Timberlake fan mortified after singer spots her committing faux-pas during concert
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    Watch live Tropicana implosion as iconic Las Vegas hotel and casino is reduced to rubble
    the-independent.com13 hours ago
    Harris sees betting odds shrink over Trump to razor-thin margin less than a month before the election
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Swamp People star charged in alligator hunting sting operation
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena28 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Trump stuns social media as he dances along to YMCA at the end of speech about October 7 attacks
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz15 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Mapped: Charting Hurricane Milton’s path as it heads for Florida
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Pizza Hut worker executed manager ‘in cold blood’ then stuffed body in trash bag over $7k inheritance
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile29 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Jan 6 prisoners Trump has vowed to free are becoming more radicalized inside jail, report says
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest ‘weird’.... promoting raw milk
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    A ‘favorable’ forecast after Elk Fire grows to 73,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy