Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • the-independent.com

    Ron DeSantis ‘refused to take call’ from Kamala Harris on hurricane relief

    By Josh Marcus,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    truthhurts
    1d ago
    Kamala should have simply showed up with a few thousand of those $750 EBT cards she’s been talking about and handed them out at random in Asheville… that would have gone a long way … calling Ron not so much considering that’s demented Joe’s job as president but these two ignorant clowns don’t know shit about running a country
    Cinnycin
    1d ago
    Just curious did Biden resign?? did she become President overnight? If not then she has no right to cry. isn't she the one saying I'm only VP I couldn't fix anything.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kamala Harris tells Call Her Daddy podcast what her mom taught her about ‘agency and autonomy’
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    White House joins Reddit to share urgent Hurricane Milton update
    the-independent.com7 hours ago
    Musk’s hurricane of misinformation has finally gone too far
    the-independent.com5 hours ago
    Melania Trump breaks silence over rumors Barron is autistic
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    America Is So Ready for Kamala Harris
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Watch: Trump dances along to YMCA at end of Hamas 7 October attack speech
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Nostradamus pollster predicts how an October surprise could impact election
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Jan 6 prisoners Trump has vowed to free are becoming more radicalized inside jail, report says
    the-independent.com20 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton live updates: Florida residents warned ‘this is the 11th hour’ as Category 4 storm to make landfall
    the-independent.com9 hours ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz59 minutes ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Cardi B responds to plastic surgery claims after giving birth to her third baby
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Vladimir Putin celebrates birthday as he hopes to become Russia’s longest leader
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Jimmy Carter’s youngest son has been living with Parkinson’s for some time: report
    the-independent.com20 hours ago
    Tim Walz reveals to Jimmy Kimmel the weird name Kamala Harris is listed under on his phone
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy