Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NPR

    Pharrell says his hit ‘Happy’ came from a sarcastic place

    By Ari Shapiro,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Call Her Daddy, The View and 60 Minutes: Kamala Harris wants to reach everyone
    NPR23 hours ago
    Are hurricanes getting worse? Here’s what you need to know
    NPR1 day ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    In a rematch, mama bear Grazer defeats rival that killed her cub to win Fat Bear Week
    NPR11 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Can ghost guns be regulated as firearms? The Supreme Court will decide
    NPR1 day ago
    Alive on paper but dead in reality — why fewer people may be reaching advanced age
    NPR1 day ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Tuesday, October 8th
    Devra Lee1 day ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    New Study: Cannabis Leads To Improved Physical, Social, Emotional And Pain-Related Quality of Life
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily19 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    FEMA Misinformation, Candidates On the Podcast Circuit, Israelis Mark Oct. 7
    NPR1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio13 days ago
    As Florida braces for Milton’s impact, FEMA chief says hurricane aid isn’t political
    NPR1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy