    • Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

    Explosive first quarter leads Rock Creek over Abilene for 42-6 victory

    By Brad Anderson Reflector-Chronicle,

    1 days ago
    For the first time since 2009, the Abilene Cowboys traveled to play football against the Rock Creek Mustangs, and the result ended in a 42-6 loss from the new NCKL member.

    Rock Creek dominated the first quarter of the game by jumping out to a commanding 28-0 lead. The remainder of the game then relatively became more even after adjustments were made. Ultimately turnovers hurt the chances of the Cowboys making a comeback as they were intercepted four times in the game.

