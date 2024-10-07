Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KENS 5

    Arrest made after reports of shooting at church in Burnet County

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man arrested for possible connection in two downtown apartment murders
    KENS 519 hours ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Video shows chase of suspected human smuggler and migrants
    KENS 518 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 hours ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today46 minutes ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Washington woman calls authorities after finding over 100 raccoons outside her home demanding food
    KENS 518 hours ago
    Mother of 1-year-old boy mauled in dog attack speaks out as babysitter faces charges
    KENS 51 day ago
    Man dies after crashing into back of big rig and bursting into flames, police say
    KENS 51 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Call KENS: Single mother's car repossessed due to a title issue
    KENS 52 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Rumored school shooting locks down Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile9 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz1 day ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 hours ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    CALL KENS: Mortgage company accidentally processes SA woman's check for roof repairs as a payment
    KENS 54 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy