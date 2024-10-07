TODAY.com
Florida meteorologist gets emotional reporting on incoming Hurricane Milton: ‘This is just horrific’
By Alex Portée,2 days ago
By Alex Portée,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 8
Add a Comment
Gail Lehmann
1d ago
Jazzy
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hurricane Milton Is so Insanely Powerful, It’s Literally Just a Giant Red Smudge on Meteorological Maps
Futurism1 day ago
Irish Star9 days ago
King Charles' Funeral Plans Leave the Royal Family Torn as They Prepare for Prince William to Ascend to the Throne
OK Magazine5 days ago
Jacksonville Todaylast hour
Mom left her child alone with her boyfriend several days before the boy started having stomach issues, only to realize that the man had severely injured the child because he felt the need to discipline him
Shreveport Magazine6 days ago
TODAY.com7 hours ago
14-year-old girl, who said her 79-year-old grandmother was “already dying” and she “helped her die” after beating the woman to death using a walker and a belt, will be tried as an adult
Dayton Daily Mag3 days ago
Mom left paralyzed daughter stuck between bed and wall for a week because she wanted her to 'get up on her own': Cops
Law & Crime5 days ago
moneytalksnews.com2 days ago
Rape-Accused Garth Brooks' First Wife's Shocking Account of His Serial Cheating Revealed — With Country Icon Admitting He Loved Being With 'Up To 8 Women' At Once
RadarOnline2 days ago
hotnewhiphop.com4 days ago
Tragic Last Days of Former President Jimmy Carter, 100: Trapped in Wheelchair, Pin Thin and Refusing Medical Treatment
RadarOnline6 days ago
The Hill1 day ago
Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
TODAY.com11 hours ago
Florida evacuates ahead of Hurricane Milton with 180mph storm worst in 100 years as officials warn ‘you will die’
The US Sun1 day ago
iheart.com2 days ago
The Spun2 days ago
applevalleynewsnow.com3 days ago
The Independent1 day ago
Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter demands divorce be overturned because she ‘hid $48m from him’ in settlement
The US Sun7 days ago
North Carolina Hurricane Survivor Dies of Heart Attack After Lack of Cell Service Prevents Husband from Calling 911
Latin Times1 day ago
Certified Florida Man Named “Lieutenant Dan” Is Attempting To Ride Out Hurricane Milton In The Tampa Harbor In His 20-Foot Sailboat
Whiskey Riff23 hours ago
The Spun2 days ago
fox35orlando.com3 days ago
Ohio Woman's Last Words to Husband Before Injecting Him With Lethal Poison: 'I Have a Surprise For You'
lawyerherald.com5 days ago
Irish Star1 day ago
Town Talks10 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.