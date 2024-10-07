Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • hoodline.com

    Boston Mother and Son Sentenced in Massive Fentanyl-Trafficking Operation

    By Mike Chen,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 39
    Add a Comment
    Fracis Mulhern
    1h ago
    Hey the son and the mother have different names ? Imagine, thanks mom I’ll see you when I’m 50 yrs old lol lol
    Derek Distefano
    1h ago
    so she had a baby at 16. I wonder if there was ever a daddy in the picture. This is what happened to the world. Too many kids having kids with no family dynamics. Horrible
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    New York Woman Extradited to Massachusetts on Charges of Posing as DEA Agent in $46,000 Cape Cod Scam
    hoodline.com4 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    NJ Meth Trafficker Sentenced to 12+ Years in Federal Prison
    Morristown Minute13 days ago
    Man Sees A Bobcat Carrying Something In Her Mouth And Decides To Follow Her
    happywhisker.com2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Diddy's Ex Bodyguard Alleges That Usher Was Hospitalized Following Diddy Assault
    hotnewhiphop.com4 days ago
    Houston’s Turkey Leg Hut Faces Liquidation as Court Orders Shift from Reorganization to Chapter 7 Bankruptcy
    hoodline.com1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    Man broke into wife's home and fatally beat her in head with hammer as she lay in bed
    Law & Crime3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Hurricane Milton's path leaves Boston travelers scrambling
    CBS Boston23 hours ago
    Leader of Ring That Stole 500 Catalytic Converters Sentenced
    autobodynews.com1 day ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Popular East Bridgewater Business Given 30 Days Notice To Move Announces New Location
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Popular Restaurant Serves The Absolute 'Best Tacos' In Massachusetts
    WXKS Kiss 1081 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy