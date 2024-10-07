Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • goldcountrymedia.com

    New rescue dog program in Folsom State Prison a story of fresh starts and redemption.

    By Midori Sperandeo,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Donna Roguski
    1d ago
    Love this program. A WIN WIN in my book.❤️❤️😇😇🌈
    Bernie Boo
    1d ago
    This is wonderful. Programs like this with cats and dogs have worked wonders. The inmates are calmer, there's less fighting, and they focus on the benefit and care of something outside themselves. These programs are fabulous, and I wish they would spread across more prisons.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man Sees A Bobcat Carrying Something In Her Mouth And Decides To Follow Her
    happywhisker.com2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Man Takes 4 Kids Camping-Finds Note On Windshield ‘From One Dad To Another’
    mahoningmatters.com2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today55 minutes ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Clint Eastwood, 94, 'Already Has a New Girlfriend' — Just 78 Days After His Ex Christina Sandera, 61, Dropped Dead of Heart Attack
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Ben Affleck Debuts ‘Ridiculous’ New Look in Photos Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce
    Heavy.com4 days ago
    Indiana Father Accused of Killing His Newborn Kids, Burning Bodies in Backyard Made a Necklace Out of the Ashes
    lawyerherald.com3 hours ago
    Why Your Cat Chooses to Sleep Near You
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    Amanda Bynes Makes Rare Public Outing in Los Angeles After Debuting Clothing Collection
    OK Magazine5 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Scott Peterson given discovery rights by California judge
    KTVU FOX 21 day ago
    California becomes first state to ban 'sell-by' dates on food packaging
    Scripps News2 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    Jax advised to hunker down as Hurricane Milton nears
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz1 day ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy