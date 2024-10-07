Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • hardcoregamer.com

    Creative Assembly, Sega Announce a Sequel to Alien: Isolation on Game's 10th Anniversary

    By Kevin Dunsmore,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Akupara Games Reveals GigaSword as Part of Their Anniversary Celebration
    hardcoregamer.com2 days ago
    Goat Simulator Remastered Release Date Headbutts Console and PC Players
    hardcoregamer.com4 hours ago
    Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Review and Discussion
    hardcoregamer.com4 hours ago
    Street Fighter 6 Review
    hardcoregamer.com1 day ago
    Silent Hill 2: Where to Find the Flashlight
    hardcoregamer.com1 day ago
    Halo 5: Guardians Campaign Discussion
    hardcoregamer.com1 day ago
    Throne and Liberty - Chaos Archwizard Boss (Staff/Wand)
    hardcoregamer.com1 day ago
    Getting Silver in SSX: Whitehorn Mountain JT2
    hardcoregamer.com2 days ago
    Silent Hill 2: How to Enter Silent Hill
    hardcoregamer.com1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson4 days ago
    World Roleplay Codes (October 2024)
    hardcoregamer.com22 hours ago
    Tank Simulator Codes (October 2024)
    hardcoregamer.com4 hours ago
    Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO: How to Unlock Characters and Costumes
    hardcoregamer.com1 day ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 hours ago
    Immortals Fenyx Rising: Beginning Cutscene and Gameplay
    hardcoregamer.com3 hours ago
    Mass Effect 3: Synthesis Ending
    hardcoregamer.com1 day ago
    Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age - Defeating the Elder Wyrm
    hardcoregamer.com2 days ago
    Silent Hill 2: Wood Side Apartments Coin Box Puzzle Guide
    hardcoregamer.com1 day ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Don’t Anger The Button Codes (October 2024)
    hardcoregamer.com4 hours ago
    Planet Clicker 2 Codes (October 2024)
    hardcoregamer.com22 hours ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Take Charge! How To Organize Everything In your Home
    Declutterbuzz15 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio22 hours ago
    10 Best Weapons In Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
    hardcoregamer.com20 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy