    Blocked railways causing issues for residents and emergency vehicles

    By La'Quan Richardson,

    1 days ago
    Comments / 9
    Ronda Davis
    1d ago
    we experienced this last week. My MIL had fallen and been outside in the ground for 24+hours before we found her. EMS was called, but delayed by a train across the tracks within a few hundred feet from her door.
    jeremy watts
    1d ago
    Happens all the time here
