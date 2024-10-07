Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 247Sports

    Quotes of note from Tiger Talk (10/7)

    By Nathan King,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kickoff time, television network announced for Alabama football at Tennessee
    247Sports2 days ago
    WR Josh Moore flips from Florida to Miami
    247Sports23 hours ago
    Gamecocks, Sooners kickoff time placed on hold
    247Sports2 days ago
    Deshaun Watson appears to quit on the Browns and walks off the field on fourth down
    247Sports2 days ago
    Bangally Kamara plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal
    247Sports1 day ago
    Bill Belichick commends Washington for win over Michigan, recalls 'great environment' at Husky Stadium
    247Sports1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Dyllan Malone flips to Iowa State
    247Sports2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Brian Kelly sets the record straight on WR Chris Hilton
    247Sports7 hours ago
    Cougars land first commit of 2027 class in Iowa Colony's Starling
    247Sports2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Kansas State vs. Colorado: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
    247Sports23 hours ago
    Pope's Japanese philosophy for Kentucky basketball is vital to success in first year
    247Sports9 hours ago
    'What's Happening!!' Star Danielle Spencer: In the '70s the Now-Pet Vet Was in a Tragic Car Accident
    Herbie J Pilato20 days ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Tuesday, October 8th
    Devra Lee1 day ago
    No, Ownership is Not Dictating Deshaun Watson Remain Cleveland Browns Starting Quarterback
    247Sports1 day ago
    Jordon Gidron is an elite surprise for the Gamecocks
    247Sports10 hours ago
    Three Oklahoma football players to watch on Saturday afternoon against No. 1 Texas
    247Sports5 hours ago
    One Alabama captain is using an old Nick Saban lesson to help the Crimson Tide prepare for South Carolina
    247Sports1 day ago
    PSU's Franklin Working On Flipping Commits Post-UCLA
    247Sports2 days ago
    In Memory of Singer Jermaine Stewart: 27 Years After His Tragic Death by AIDS-related Liver Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Meet The Spunky Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney19 days ago
    Jay Glazer details how Davante Adams broke the news to Antonio Pierce that he's requesting a trade
    247Sports1 day ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Jets owner Woody Johnson all but begs Haason Reddick to end his holdout: 'Haason, get in your car'
    247Sports6 hours ago
    VIP Notes on the Boozer twins ahead of announcement
    247Sports4 hours ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Four-star forward Jaylah Lampley is down to three schools
    247Sports2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy