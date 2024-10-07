Open in App
    Hurricane Milton evacuations ordered in Marion and Volusia counties

    By Central Florida Public Media,

    1 days ago
    Comments / 2
    Rebecca Ray
    1d ago
    Well I pray all RV are allowed to park anywhere safe with any bull from law or code inforcement!!!! For as long as it takes for us to clean up after this mess
    Mace S
    1d ago
    Y'all need to chill on your hurricane prep. The hurricane is two days away, and not even "as of now" going hit us directly. Yet you already drained every gas station! Good luck getting gas when the storm actually gets here. You still have to drive to work. FYI! If you filled your shopping cart with frozen food and you loose power? You just wasted your money. Not to mention The grocery stores have generators. Sure they might be closed for two days, but then they will be open! You can go buy stuff. STOP panicking! I had to borrow gas from my neighbor just to take my son to school tomorrow! The storm is days away!!
