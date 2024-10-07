Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • spectrumlocalnews.com

    Nily Rozic, first Israeli-American elected to New York Legislature, commemorates 1 year since Hamas attack

    By Susan Arbetter,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    1 year later, American Jews reflect on far-reaching trauma of Oct. 7 and its aftermath
    spectrumlocalnews.com1 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    New requirements for tobacco purchases in effect
    spectrumlocalnews.com22 hours ago
    Flood of misinformation hits N.C. mountains following Helene. Here are the facts
    spectrumlocalnews.com3 hours ago
    Phony NYC repairmen duct-tape man’s hands in daring home invasion as they steal safe holding $30K: cops
    New York Post1 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria31 minutes ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today3 minutes ago
    Research shows COVID diagnosis doubles cardiovascular risks for patients
    spectrumlocalnews.com10 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    On ’60 Minutes,’ Harris says she owns a Glock, told Walz to be a ‘little more careful’ in interviews
    spectrumlocalnews.com1 day ago
    Trump to attend rally in Coachella on Saturday
    spectrumlocalnews.com1 day ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Trump to hold campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, sources say
    spectrumlocalnews.com6 hours ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post14 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy