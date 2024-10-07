Open in App
    Judge released an armed, masked suspect after asking his mother if he should be let out

    By Natalia Martinez,

    1 days ago
    Comments / 201
    Media lies
    2h ago
    You all voted for her. Good luck
    Nina
    3h ago
    so they have to pick him back up and put a warrant out.
