Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Mountain Democrat

    Mayor Bass picks white LAPD chief, despite expectations she would pick Latino or female

    By CALÓ News Staff,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    Mary Zeri D
    23h ago
    this bullsh1t color preference is racist
    Carlos monge
    1d ago
    As long as he does his job well, who gives a f... what his ethnicity is!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man Sees A Bobcat Carrying Something In Her Mouth And Decides To Follow Her
    happywhisker.com2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    The California Bakery Once Called The 'Best Place In The World To Eat An Apple Pie'
    islands.com2 days ago
    Dodgers Sent Video to MLB Showing Manny Machado Throwing Baseball at Dave Roberts
    Dodgers Nation1 day ago
    Man, who worked almost exclusively with dementia patients, walked 90-year-old patient in his care to a storage closet and performed Iewd acts on her, then beat and choked a child during her first sIeepover with family’s daughter the following day; sentenced
    Shreveport Magazine21 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Clint Eastwood, 94, 'Already Has a New Girlfriend' — Just 78 Days After His Ex Christina Sandera, 61, Dropped Dead of Heart Attack
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today53 minutes ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    LAPD Intercepts Massive Meth Shipment Headed to Skid Row
    Los Angeles Magazine1 day ago
    Harris questioned for owning gun classified as ‘unsafe’ weapon in California
    WashingtonExaminer1 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Amanda Bynes Makes Rare Public Outing in Los Angeles After Debuting Clothing Collection
    OK Magazine5 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Pair arrested at a Tustin storage facility had a gun, drugs and fraudulent production materials
    NewSantaAna1 day ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Man convicted of '88 Pasadena abduction, murder found guilty again in retrial
    KNX 1070 News Radio1 day ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    Sheriff's Department launches 24/7 camera surveillance of Los Angeles with grand opening of Real Time Watch Center
    notebookcheck.net2 days ago
    Meghan Markle Wears A Satin Scarlet Gown On The Red Carpet Without Prince Harry—Amid Rumors They’re 'Living Separate Lives'
    shefinds2 days ago
    1 dead, 6 hospitalized from overdoses at downtown L.A. jail
    KNX 1070 News Radio22 hours ago
    Home Buyers and Sellers Might Have a Tougher Time Finding Realtors Under New Commission Rules
    Mountain Democrat1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Jax advised to hunker down as Hurricane Milton nears
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    California Man Sentenced After Bizarre, Violent Crime Spree with Victims Aged 6 to 90
    TooFab2 days ago
    Dodgers Fans Ripped For 'Deplorable' Behavior During Game 2
    The Spun2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy