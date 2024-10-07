Open in App
    Tucson woman dies in house fire in Pinetop area

    By 13 News Staff,

    1 days ago
    Comments / 3
    FJPunisher
    1d ago
    🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
    MirnyB
    1d ago
    So sad. Hubby and I are up in Pinetop now. People heard her screaming but the house was engulfed. Terrible way to die
