KSAT 12
Former John Jay High School student on trial for murder of classmate claims self-defense
1 days ago
1 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 12
Add a Comment
hate2bu
4h ago
Melissa Hernandez
16h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Mirror US2 days ago
Mother who let boyfriend beat 8-year-old son to death before forcing the boy's siblings to live with his body for a year is going to prison
Law & Crime2 days ago
Snopes5 days ago
NewsNation1 day ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
Rape-Accused Garth Brooks' First Wife's Shocking Account of His Serial Cheating Revealed — With Country Icon Admitting He Loved Being With 'Up To 8 Women' At Once
RadarOnline2 days ago
lawyerherald.com2 days ago
We interrupt our programming to inform you that Marjorie Taylor Greene believes Democrats are controlling the weather
wegotthiscovered.com5 days ago
clichemag.com4 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
Town Talks8 days ago
Uncovering Florida3 days ago
Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
Uncovering Florida14 days ago
The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
WyoFile9 days ago
Trump Supporter Convicted of Election Fraud Says She Can't Go to Prison Because They Don't Have Her Special Mattress
Latin Times5 days ago
Jacksonville Today25 days ago
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth3 days ago
A-Z-Animals3 days ago
NewsNation2 days ago
David Heitz2 days ago
Georgia's Muslim Voters Withdraw Support Amid Middle East Policy Concerns, Trump and Kemp Reunite in Georgia
hoodline.com3 days ago
Arizona Luminaria3 hours ago
The HD Post20 days ago
Jacksonville Today6 days ago
Jacksonville Today11 days ago
KSAT 122 days ago
Morristown Minute6 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.