Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KWTX

    Suspects followed mugging victim home before killing him, Houston police say

    By Allyson Hinkle,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 22
    Add a Comment
    Gilbert Simon
    22h ago
    They plotted and planned.
    ray wilt
    1d ago
    they both are going to be filled.bad boy,bad boys what gonna do when the Bbandits come for you. bend over ,scream,yell.they coming
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Texas high school student, 17, 'shot dead in street by raging boyfriend' who fled and left her dying
    themirror.com7 days ago
    Houston shooting: One dead after gunfight in parking lot
    fox26houston.com3 days ago
    Retired Houston officer gets 60 years for deaths of couple during drug raid
    The Independent1 day ago
    5-month-old girl died after her intoxicated mother waited hours before calling for help after she smothered the baby to death while sleeping next to her in bed; mother sentenced
    Dayton Daily Mag20 days ago
    Houston man fatally shoots autistic brother turning gun on himself in apparent murder-suicide: Sheriff
    Fox News1 day ago
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    MS-13 member ‘Little Devil’ lured four men into a Long Island park. They were then hacked to death by gang
    The Independent6 days ago
    Houston’s Turkey Leg Hut Faces Liquidation as Court Orders Shift from Reorganization to Chapter 7 Bankruptcy
    hoodline.com2 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    Man ‘tried to give his 6-year-old child birthday gift when his ex-girIfriend told him that he can’t come to the house’, only for the man to grab his gun and start shooting at the home, killing the woman
    Shreveport Magazine21 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Houston father gets life for molesting, suffocating 8-month-old daughter
    True Crime News1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Child dies after parents left him in care of a woman only for her to leave for work and put her 13-year-old child in charge of the toddler before the 1-year-old was mauIed to death by her vicious pets
    Shreveport Magazine1 day ago
    Texas Lottery Confirms Big Wins Monday Night
    103.3 The G.O.A.T.1 day ago
    Woman searched for 44 years to find kidnapped daughter who was adopted abroad
    The Independent2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena28 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Texas Man Allegedly Killed a Father and Son, Told Woman to Stop Performing CPR on Victim: Police
    People4 hours ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Pizza Hut worker executed manager ‘in cold blood’ then stuffed body in trash bag over $7k inheritance
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Bellaire, TX: Unhinged Driver Plows Into Drainage Ditch to Bypass Stopped Traffic Blocking Left Turn Lane
    tiremeetsroad.com6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy