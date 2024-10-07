Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NOLA.com

    Thibodaux High School student to be monitored after making shooting threat online, officials say

    By KASEY BUBNASH,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA15 days ago
    3 women claim they were kicked off flight from LA to New Orleans for wearing crop tops
    NOLA.com7 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Editorial: Program to keep kids safe from guns shows promise
    NOLA.com14 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz15 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    New Orleans advances 'clean zone' for 2025 Super Bowl to cut down on street vendors
    NOLA.com2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    After 86 years in limbo, FBI helps family recover a Monet stolen by Nazis and found in Louisiana
    NOLA.com4 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch6 days ago
    Hurricane Milton holds out as catastrophic Cat 4 storm, could weaken some before landfall
    NOLA.com9 hours ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy