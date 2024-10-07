Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WITN

    Owner of dogs shot and killed by state trooper speaks out

    By Gigi Barnett,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    4 P.M. Update: Milton producing tornadoes and rain across Florida today
    WITN10 hours ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile2 days ago
    A ‘favorable’ forecast after Elk Fire grows to 73,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    In Memory of Singer Jermaine Stewart: 27 Years After His Tragic Death by AIDS-related Liver Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz7 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post8 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    $2M Fraud: Man Guilty of Using Stolen IDs to Rent Properties
    Morristown Minute6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy